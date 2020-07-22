6 Apartments for rent in Beaufort County, NC

/
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
109 W 15th Street
109 West 15th Street, Washington, NC
16 Bedrooms
$700
8 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Town home style apartments. Updates include new flooring, new kitchen with new appliances, cabinets, counter-tops, sinks, faucets, new light fixtures/ceiling fan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
235 E 2nd Street
235 East 2nd Street, Washington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2542 sqft
EXECUTIVE RENTAL, FULLY FURNISHED, INCLUDES LINENS AND TOWELS. Short term lease available. Walking distance to Downtown Washington's Historic District. Newly renovated Victorian style home with southern style wrap around porch.
Results within 5 miles of Beaufort County
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2171 Harrison Road
2171 Harrison Road, Martin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$700
Great space and located in the Bear Grass Area. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, huge kitchen, Storage/Pantry room, detached storage barn. Nice covered front porch and side entry with decking.
1 of 26
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4328 Nc 903
4328 North Carolina Highway 903, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$700
1724 sqft
3-bdrm, 2-bath Home that has 1243 SF of Living space. Large Yard, Corner Lot, Detached 2 Car Garage, Lots of Storage. Roof Replaced on House in 2017, Freshly Painted and Almost New Appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Beaufort County
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
711 Delano Ct
711 Delano, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on a huge corner lot in well established Brittany Ridge. Granite throughout, Hardwoods in Foyer, Dining, and also will be installed in Living Room. Large back deck with adjoining patio. Single Car Garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
180 Moonlight Lake Drive
180 Moonlight Lake Drive, Pamlico County, NC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
400 sqft
This unit offers a Jacuzzi, Full kitchen and bath room with linens, as well as towels. Queen bed and couch/bed.
