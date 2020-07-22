/
pamlico county
59 Apartments for rent in Pamlico County, NC📍
1129 Bennett Rd 2B
1129 Bennett Road, Minnesott Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Bennett Landing 2B - Property Id: 305525 If you want relaxation, feel the breeze on your face and listen to the water lapping on the shore..This is the place for you... Open floor plan townhome overlooking the Neuse River.
145 Whitehall Road
145 White Hall Road, Pamlico County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great home in quiet setting - Adorable home with three bedrooms and two baths. Carolina room to sit and relax. Great back porch to enjoy the breeze, grill and watch the wildlife. Separate laundry room, and a pantry. Large 2 bay garage/workshop.
180 Moonlight Lake Drive
180 Moonlight Lake Drive, Pamlico County, NC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
400 sqft
This unit offers a Jacuzzi, Full kitchen and bath room with linens, as well as towels. Queen bed and couch/bed.
1446 Silverbrook Rd
1446 Silverbrook Road, Pamlico County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
1364 sqft
Painted just a few years ago, almost new laminate floors, and vinyl windows! Living room has built-in shelves and a large picture window. Great value just outside of Oriental right off Hwy 55.
Results within 1 mile of Pamlico County
Fairfield Harbour
6304 Albatross Dr
6304 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. - Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. Very Low Utility Bills, Ideal for a Couple, or Small Family.
Results within 5 miles of Pamlico County
Carolina Pines
139 Bermuda View
139 Bermuda View, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1300 sqft
139 Bermuda View Available 08/10/20 Nice home in Carolina Pines! - Available 8/10/20 Great home in a cul-de-sac located at a very desirable neighborhood, Carolina Pines! This open lay-out, spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
106 Stadiem Drive
106 Stadiem Drive, James City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
106 Stadiem Drive - Riverwood Apartments - Check out the Riverwood Apartments conveniently located between MCAS Cherry Point and New Bern. This 1100 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment also comes with a plus-size bonus room.
Fairfield Harbour
6222 Harbourside Drive
6222 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
642 sqft
6222 Harbourside Drive - Fairfield Harbour Community! Boat Ramp within walking distance! - Enjoy all of the Fairfield Harbour Community residing in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo.
101 Kenmore Ct
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
101 Kenmore Ct Available 11/09/20 Beautiful Home, just around the corner from the community pool! - Available 11/9/20 This is a must see custom home with tons of great features and community amenities including a pool! Located in Lynwood Highlands
Fairfield Harbour
6307 Gondolier Dr.
6307 Gondolier Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1442 sqft
6307 Gondolier Dr. Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA Unfurnished Home on Wooded Lot - This completely redone 3BR/2BA unfurnished home is on a wooded lot in Fairfield Harbour.
105 Arrowhead Trail
105 Arrowhead Trl, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1300 sqft
105 Arrowhead Trail Available 08/10/20 Single Family Home in New Bern - Available 8/10/2020 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with attached single car garage. Living room has a cozy gas log fireplace and cooling ceiling fans in the home.
Cherry Branch
204 Marie Ct
204 Marie Court, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1900 sqft
204 Marie Ct Available 11/09/20 Great home in a desirable neighborhood! - Available 11/9/2020 Home in the beautiful subdivision Cherry Branch will offer 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bridgeton
306 Bernhurst Road Road
306 Bernhurst Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1230 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home sits on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Downtown New Bern.Fresh paint throughout, new flooring in living room, family room, and kitchen.
104 Durwood Court
104 Durwood Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
This Forest Run stunner is nestled in a double cul-de-sac with no thru-traffic. If you didn't think a luxury home was in your budget, think again...
345 Farina Drive
345 Farina Drive, Havelock, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2200 sqft
Check out this gorgeous 2200+ sq ft home for rent on the creek in Tucker Creek with a great manicured lawn, beautiful trees and bushes,a wooded back yard, whole house water softner & irrigation well for lawncare.
512 Queen Street
512 Queen Street, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
Cute 1 bedroom close to Downtown New Bern and the water! Newly renovated flooring and bathroom.Unit is apart of a bigger home and is upstairs. There is a balcony for all tenants to share.
3500 Lefty Court
3500 Lefty Ct, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2387 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Hardee Farms open floor plan home with fenced back yard and 2 car garage available for move in mid August 2020. Home features formal living and dining rooms, large master suite, 3 additional bedrooms and a loft.
Taberna
107 Nyon Road
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in.
3119 Drew Avenue
3119 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
1950 sqft
Available 9/21/2020Open floor plan with spacious living room and an equipped kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel hardware. Two full bathrooms with tile floors. Hardwood floors in living areas. Screened porch.
3120 Catarina Lane
3120 Catarina Lane, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
It's hard not to like this picture perfect property nestled in the Longleaf Pines neighborhood, within Creekside School District. Enjoy the convenient flow of the open concept downstairs.
313 Commons Court
313 Commons Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home has a split bedroom floor plan with large open floor plan, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Call for your showing today!
Bridgeton
146 W Pine Street
146 Pine Street, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom 1 bath aparment. Washer & dryer included in rent. Lawn maintenance provided. Pets negotiable w/ restrictions. HUD / Section 8 Accepted.
Fairfield Harbour
1408 Harbourside Drive
1408 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COme see this newly renovated and fully furnished efficiency condominium in Fairfield Harbour. Just a short drive to downtown New Bern. Call for your showing today!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Pamlico County area include Craven Community College, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, Sneads Ferry, and Kinston have apartments for rent.