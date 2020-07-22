All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:40 AM

9711 Cadman Court

9711 Cadman Court · No Longer Available
Location

9711 Cadman Court, Cornelius, NC 28031
Oakhurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-6978. Tenant application available online at www.hansenpmgt.com. $46 application fee is required and must be paid online by each person 18 & above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9711 Cadman Court have any available units?
9711 Cadman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 9711 Cadman Court have?
Some of 9711 Cadman Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9711 Cadman Court currently offering any rent specials?
9711 Cadman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9711 Cadman Court pet-friendly?
No, 9711 Cadman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 9711 Cadman Court offer parking?
Yes, 9711 Cadman Court offers parking.
Does 9711 Cadman Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9711 Cadman Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9711 Cadman Court have a pool?
No, 9711 Cadman Court does not have a pool.
Does 9711 Cadman Court have accessible units?
No, 9711 Cadman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9711 Cadman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9711 Cadman Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9711 Cadman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9711 Cadman Court does not have units with air conditioning.
