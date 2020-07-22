Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-6978. Tenant application available online at www.hansenpmgt.com. $46 application fee is required and must be paid online by each person 18 & above.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9711 Cadman Court have any available units?
9711 Cadman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 9711 Cadman Court have?
Some of 9711 Cadman Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9711 Cadman Court currently offering any rent specials?
9711 Cadman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.