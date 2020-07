Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully well-maintained END UNIT townhome with garage! 2 oversized bedrooms on upper floor with tremendous closet space. Lovely private patio, new fence installed for a private living area for entertaining and relaxing on your back patio. Spacious galley kitchen with black appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large living room with gas log fireplace and sunroom off back of home! Convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Large Samsung 65 TV included.