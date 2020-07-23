All apartments in Cornelius
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
7500 Woods Lane
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

7500 Woods Lane

7500 Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7500 Woods Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Location, location, location...This gorgeous and newly renovated waterfront unit is conveniently located to all the hot spots in town. With Birkdale Village just a mile away, you can easily walk to shops, popular restaurants and movies! Enjoy year around views of the lake from your covered porch. Community offers pool, kayak/paddle board storage and launch. Fish from the day dock or entertain on the lakeside deck. Easy access to I77, Starbucks, Whole Foods and Harris Teeter. Make this special unit your home today and start enjoying everything that Lake Norman has to offer. It’s lake living at it best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 Woods Lane have any available units?
7500 Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
Is 7500 Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7500 Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 Woods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7500 Woods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 7500 Woods Lane offer parking?
No, 7500 Woods Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7500 Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 Woods Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 Woods Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7500 Woods Lane has a pool.
Does 7500 Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 7500 Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7500 Woods Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7500 Woods Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7500 Woods Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
