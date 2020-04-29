All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

21510 Old Canal Street

21510 Old Canal St · No Longer Available
Location

21510 Old Canal St, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
21510 Old Canal Street Available 10/01/19 Three Bedroom Townhome in Antiquity - Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Townhome in Antiquity. Features hardwood floors on the main level, stainless steel appliances, granite ctops, double oven, garden tub and tiled walk-in shower in master bath, hi-efficiency washer/dryer included as is. Fenced in back yard leads to a detached 2 car garage. Community Pool. Conveniently located to I-77, shopping and restaurants. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available 10/1/19

(RLNE2438951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21510 Old Canal Street have any available units?
21510 Old Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21510 Old Canal Street have?
Some of 21510 Old Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21510 Old Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
21510 Old Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21510 Old Canal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21510 Old Canal Street is pet friendly.
Does 21510 Old Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 21510 Old Canal Street offers parking.
Does 21510 Old Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21510 Old Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21510 Old Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 21510 Old Canal Street has a pool.
Does 21510 Old Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 21510 Old Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21510 Old Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21510 Old Canal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21510 Old Canal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21510 Old Canal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
