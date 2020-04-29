Amenities

21510 Old Canal Street Available 10/01/19 Three Bedroom Townhome in Antiquity - Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Townhome in Antiquity. Features hardwood floors on the main level, stainless steel appliances, granite ctops, double oven, garden tub and tiled walk-in shower in master bath, hi-efficiency washer/dryer included as is. Fenced in back yard leads to a detached 2 car garage. Community Pool. Conveniently located to I-77, shopping and restaurants. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available 10/1/19



(RLNE2438951)