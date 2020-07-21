All apartments in Cornelius
21113 Alto Tierra Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

21113 Alto Tierra Drive

21113 Alto Tierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21113 Alto Tierra Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Great Cornelius location up for lease! Situated in the Bahia Bay subdivision, you're just a stone's throw from the beautiful waters of Lake Norman. This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home is quite the charmer, with new flooring, granite countertops, fresh paint, and brand new front deck/balcony- huge loft upstairs can be used as a 3rd bedroom or additional living space- you don't want to overlook this one! All appliances and washer and dryer included. You can even bring your watercraft and launch from the community boat ramp! The lake life awaits you here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21113 Alto Tierra Drive have any available units?
21113 Alto Tierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21113 Alto Tierra Drive have?
Some of 21113 Alto Tierra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21113 Alto Tierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21113 Alto Tierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21113 Alto Tierra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21113 Alto Tierra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 21113 Alto Tierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21113 Alto Tierra Drive offers parking.
Does 21113 Alto Tierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21113 Alto Tierra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21113 Alto Tierra Drive have a pool?
No, 21113 Alto Tierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21113 Alto Tierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 21113 Alto Tierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21113 Alto Tierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21113 Alto Tierra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21113 Alto Tierra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21113 Alto Tierra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
