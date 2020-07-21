21113 Alto Tierra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Cornelius location up for lease! Situated in the Bahia Bay subdivision, you're just a stone's throw from the beautiful waters of Lake Norman. This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home is quite the charmer, with new flooring, granite countertops, fresh paint, and brand new front deck/balcony- huge loft upstairs can be used as a 3rd bedroom or additional living space- you don't want to overlook this one! All appliances and washer and dryer included. You can even bring your watercraft and launch from the community boat ramp! The lake life awaits you here.