21036 Rio Oro Drive

This home is available for immediate move-in, upon approved application. Lease term is flexible. This is a great custom built home for temporary housing, or possible longer term. Perfect for a corporate traveler or someone moving into the area. A Beach House style Floor plan with year round views of Lake Norman. 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 3 story . The neighborhood features Community Gated Lake Access with picnic tables, boat ramps,picnic and swim area & fishing pier. Sunset views from Decks on every floor! The entrance level has 2 Master BR suites. Main Master Suite with walk-in closet, huge tile shower, stone fireplace, & Private Screened-in Deck overlooking Lake Norman. Pool located over the 2 car garage, which is opened seasonally, ( covered in the winter months).