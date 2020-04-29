All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

21036 Rio Oro Drive

21036 Rio Oro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21036 Rio Oro Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This home is available for immediate move-in, upon approved application. Lease term is flexible. This is a great custom built home for temporary housing, or possible longer term. Perfect for a corporate traveler or someone moving into the area. A Beach House style Floor plan with year round views of Lake Norman. 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 3 story . The neighborhood features Community Gated Lake Access with picnic tables, boat ramps,picnic and swim area & fishing pier. Sunset views from Decks on every floor! The entrance level has 2 Master BR suites. Main Master Suite with walk-in closet, huge tile shower, stone fireplace, & Private Screened-in Deck overlooking Lake Norman. Pool located over the 2 car garage, which is opened seasonally, ( covered in the winter months).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21036 Rio Oro Drive have any available units?
21036 Rio Oro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21036 Rio Oro Drive have?
Some of 21036 Rio Oro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21036 Rio Oro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21036 Rio Oro Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21036 Rio Oro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21036 Rio Oro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 21036 Rio Oro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21036 Rio Oro Drive does offer parking.
Does 21036 Rio Oro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21036 Rio Oro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21036 Rio Oro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21036 Rio Oro Drive has a pool.
Does 21036 Rio Oro Drive have accessible units?
No, 21036 Rio Oro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21036 Rio Oro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21036 Rio Oro Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21036 Rio Oro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21036 Rio Oro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
