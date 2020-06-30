All apartments in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC
20262 River Chase Drive
20262 River Chase Drive

20262 Riverchase Dr · No Longer Available
Location

20262 Riverchase Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Lake Norman! Stunning 3228 s.f., 4 BR, 3 full bath custom-built home with stone and fiber cement siding with side-load two-car garage and two separate decks. Nestled on almost 1/2 acre w/seasonal water views of Lake Norman in Riverchase and close to downtown Cornelius! Beautiful open floor plan boasts hardwood floors throughout first level. Chef's will love this gourmet kitchen offering stainless steel appliances including wall ovens, an over-sized gas cooktop and pot-filler, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and butlers pantry. Enjoy the extended rear deck overlooking a beautiful, treed back yard. The two-story great room features a stone mantle, lots of windows, wrought iron stair case and cat-walk above. Main level has a guest bedroom (or office!) and a full bath. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms. The master bedroom has doors that step out to its own private deck. Luxurious master bath has large tiled shower, separate tub, granite vanities, and a spacious custom closet. Fantastic Lake Norman location near I-77's W.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20262 River Chase Drive have any available units?
20262 River Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20262 River Chase Drive have?
Some of 20262 River Chase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20262 River Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20262 River Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20262 River Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20262 River Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20262 River Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20262 River Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 20262 River Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20262 River Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20262 River Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 20262 River Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20262 River Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 20262 River Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20262 River Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20262 River Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20262 River Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20262 River Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

