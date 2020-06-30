20262 River Chase Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Lake Norman! Stunning 3228 s.f., 4 BR, 3 full bath custom-built home with stone and fiber cement siding with side-load two-car garage and two separate decks. Nestled on almost 1/2 acre w/seasonal water views of Lake Norman in Riverchase and close to downtown Cornelius! Beautiful open floor plan boasts hardwood floors throughout first level. Chef's will love this gourmet kitchen offering stainless steel appliances including wall ovens, an over-sized gas cooktop and pot-filler, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and butlers pantry. Enjoy the extended rear deck overlooking a beautiful, treed back yard. The two-story great room features a stone mantle, lots of windows, wrought iron stair case and cat-walk above. Main level has a guest bedroom (or office!) and a full bath. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms. The master bedroom has doors that step out to its own private deck. Luxurious master bath has large tiled shower, separate tub, granite vanities, and a spacious custom closet. Fantastic Lake Norman location near I-77's W.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.