20215 Tailwind Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool playground bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

You have to see this spacious, recently painted home in Sawyer's Landing with LAKE ACCESS. Downstairs boasts formal dining and formal living or den, family room, granite, large pantry and laundry downstairs. There are four bedrooms upstairs with new carpet. Master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings and attached 5-piece bath with dual vanities and frameless glass shower. Do not miss the wooded, fully fenced backyard complete with big deck. Across the street from community playground!



Community pool is a 5 minute walk with lake access, BBQ's, first come first serve boat slips, etc. Bring your paddle board, kayak, you name it!



Utility Saver Program will be added to lease for $12/mo (air filters shipped to your door).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.