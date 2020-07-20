19942 Crew Cottage Court

Amenities

BRICK 2-story townhome in the popular Antiquity community in Cornelius. Floor plan has main level Living Room, Half Bath, Laundry Room, open Kitchen with black appliances and granite, Dining area and Master Suite with tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Upper level with large Bonus Room/Office and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. Enjoy a very large and totally private fenced backyard area with Patio and access to the detached 2-Car Garage with alley access. The tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. HOA maintains all other exterior areas. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property will be available after August 1, 2019!