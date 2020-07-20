All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

19942 Crew Cottage Court

19942 Crew Cottage Court · No Longer Available
Cornelius
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

19942 Crew Cottage Court, Cornelius, NC 28031
Antiquity

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRICK 2-story townhome in the popular Antiquity community in Cornelius. Floor plan has main level Living Room, Half Bath, Laundry Room, open Kitchen with black appliances and granite, Dining area and Master Suite with tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Upper level with large Bonus Room/Office and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. Enjoy a very large and totally private fenced backyard area with Patio and access to the detached 2-Car Garage with alley access. The tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. HOA maintains all other exterior areas. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property will be available after August 1, 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19942 Crew Cottage Court have any available units?
19942 Crew Cottage Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19942 Crew Cottage Court have?
Some of 19942 Crew Cottage Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19942 Crew Cottage Court currently offering any rent specials?
19942 Crew Cottage Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19942 Crew Cottage Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19942 Crew Cottage Court is pet friendly.
Does 19942 Crew Cottage Court offer parking?
Yes, 19942 Crew Cottage Court offers parking.
Does 19942 Crew Cottage Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19942 Crew Cottage Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19942 Crew Cottage Court have a pool?
No, 19942 Crew Cottage Court does not have a pool.
Does 19942 Crew Cottage Court have accessible units?
No, 19942 Crew Cottage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19942 Crew Cottage Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19942 Crew Cottage Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19942 Crew Cottage Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19942 Crew Cottage Court does not have units with air conditioning.
