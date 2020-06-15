All apartments in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC
19909 Henderson Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:14 PM

19909 Henderson Road

19909 Henderson Road · (704) 662-6049
Location

19909 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit K · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT SECOND FLOOR condo on Lake Norman! The Entry Hall leads to the Great Room with wood burning fireplace, there is a galley style Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer and Dining Room with sliding doors to Covered Patio. 2 Bedrooms each with their own Full Bathroom including a Master. Take advantage of the community pool, boardwalk and day dock in Windward. The condo also has a convenient location to I-77 at Exit 28, restaurants, shopping at Birkdale Village and other N. Charlotte areas. Condo is completely furnished with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (electric, water, sewer, trash, cable and internet). No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. 6-12 month lease term with a 6 month minimum as required by the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19909 Henderson Road have any available units?
19909 Henderson Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19909 Henderson Road have?
Some of 19909 Henderson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19909 Henderson Road currently offering any rent specials?
19909 Henderson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19909 Henderson Road pet-friendly?
No, 19909 Henderson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19909 Henderson Road offer parking?
No, 19909 Henderson Road does not offer parking.
Does 19909 Henderson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19909 Henderson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19909 Henderson Road have a pool?
Yes, 19909 Henderson Road has a pool.
Does 19909 Henderson Road have accessible units?
No, 19909 Henderson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19909 Henderson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19909 Henderson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 19909 Henderson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19909 Henderson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
