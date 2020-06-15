19909 Henderson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

FURNISHED and WATERFRONT SECOND FLOOR condo on Lake Norman! The Entry Hall leads to the Great Room with wood burning fireplace, there is a galley style Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer and Dining Room with sliding doors to Covered Patio. 2 Bedrooms each with their own Full Bathroom including a Master. Take advantage of the community pool, boardwalk and day dock in Windward. The condo also has a convenient location to I-77 at Exit 28, restaurants, shopping at Birkdale Village and other N. Charlotte areas. Condo is completely furnished with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (electric, water, sewer, trash, cable and internet). No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. 6-12 month lease term with a 6 month minimum as required by the HOA.