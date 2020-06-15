All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:45 PM

19847 Lamp Lighters Way

19847 Lamp Lighters Way · (704) 662-6049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19847 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC 28031
Antiquity

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Brick END UNIT 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and restaurants! Property is less than 5 minutes from I-77 and downtown Cornelius and Davidson. Main level features hardwoods, Living Room, Dining area, Half Bath and Kitchen with stainless appliances. Upper level Laundry with Washer/Dryer included and 2 Bedrooms each with their own Full Bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy privacy from the Enclosed Patio with a walk-way to the Detached 1-Car Garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of enclosed patio lawn area. The HOA maintains the other exterior areas and provides basic cable, phone and internet service. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 80-lbs is conditional with a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. Available one week from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19847 Lamp Lighters Way have any available units?
19847 Lamp Lighters Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19847 Lamp Lighters Way have?
Some of 19847 Lamp Lighters Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19847 Lamp Lighters Way currently offering any rent specials?
19847 Lamp Lighters Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19847 Lamp Lighters Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19847 Lamp Lighters Way is pet friendly.
Does 19847 Lamp Lighters Way offer parking?
Yes, 19847 Lamp Lighters Way does offer parking.
Does 19847 Lamp Lighters Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19847 Lamp Lighters Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19847 Lamp Lighters Way have a pool?
Yes, 19847 Lamp Lighters Way has a pool.
Does 19847 Lamp Lighters Way have accessible units?
No, 19847 Lamp Lighters Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19847 Lamp Lighters Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19847 Lamp Lighters Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19847 Lamp Lighters Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19847 Lamp Lighters Way does not have units with air conditioning.
