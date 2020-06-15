19847 Lamp Lighters Way

Amenities

Brick END UNIT 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and restaurants! Property is less than 5 minutes from I-77 and downtown Cornelius and Davidson. Main level features hardwoods, Living Room, Dining area, Half Bath and Kitchen with stainless appliances. Upper level Laundry with Washer/Dryer included and 2 Bedrooms each with their own Full Bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy privacy from the Enclosed Patio with a walk-way to the Detached 1-Car Garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of enclosed patio lawn area. The HOA maintains the other exterior areas and provides basic cable, phone and internet service. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 80-lbs is conditional with a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. Available one week from an approved application.