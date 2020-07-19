19827 Henderson Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2BD/2BA, third floor condo in the Windward Community on Lake Norman! Water views and walking distance to Hello Sailor! restaurant and bar and Holiday Marina. Third floor with vaulted ceiling and decorative fireplace in living room. Wall mounted, flat screen, smart TV included. Stainless steel appliances with french door refrigerator, granite counter tops and tile backsplash in kitchen. Fully renovated bathrooms with decorative tile surrounds, updated vanities, flooring and lighting. Walk-in closet in master and private bath. Washer and dryer in unit also included! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.