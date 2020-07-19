All apartments in Cornelius
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19827 Henderson Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19827 Henderson Road

19827 Henderson Road · No Longer Available
Location

19827 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2BD/2BA, third floor condo in the Windward Community on Lake Norman! Water views and walking distance to Hello Sailor! restaurant and bar and Holiday Marina. Third floor with vaulted ceiling and decorative fireplace in living room. Wall mounted, flat screen, smart TV included. Stainless steel appliances with french door refrigerator, granite counter tops and tile backsplash in kitchen. Fully renovated bathrooms with decorative tile surrounds, updated vanities, flooring and lighting. Walk-in closet in master and private bath. Washer and dryer in unit also included! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19827 Henderson Road have any available units?
19827 Henderson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19827 Henderson Road have?
Some of 19827 Henderson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19827 Henderson Road currently offering any rent specials?
19827 Henderson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19827 Henderson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 19827 Henderson Road is pet friendly.
Does 19827 Henderson Road offer parking?
No, 19827 Henderson Road does not offer parking.
Does 19827 Henderson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19827 Henderson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19827 Henderson Road have a pool?
No, 19827 Henderson Road does not have a pool.
Does 19827 Henderson Road have accessible units?
No, 19827 Henderson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19827 Henderson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19827 Henderson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19827 Henderson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19827 Henderson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
