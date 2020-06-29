All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:35 PM

19208 Makayla Lane

19208 Makayla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19208 Makayla Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Welcome Home!!! Great location, beautifully maintained, move-in ready townhome in desirable Lake Norman Cove at Jetton. You’ll love this Cornelius location close to Lake Norman, Jetton Park and The Peninsula!!! Gleaming hardwood flooring welcome you into your new home. Open floor plan complete with formal dining room, living room and breakfast area. Plantation shutters on lower level. Kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space. Half bathroom on lover level. New carpet upstairs. 3 bedrooms up with full hall bath. Master bedrooms has large walk in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks, separate walk in shower and garden tub. Detached garage. Private, fenced patio on rear of home. Pets conditional with owner approval. No smoking. AVAIL NOW!!!
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19208 Makayla Lane have any available units?
19208 Makayla Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19208 Makayla Lane have?
Some of 19208 Makayla Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19208 Makayla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19208 Makayla Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19208 Makayla Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19208 Makayla Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19208 Makayla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19208 Makayla Lane offers parking.
Does 19208 Makayla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19208 Makayla Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19208 Makayla Lane have a pool?
No, 19208 Makayla Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19208 Makayla Lane have accessible units?
No, 19208 Makayla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19208 Makayla Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19208 Makayla Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19208 Makayla Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19208 Makayla Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

