19208 Makayla Lane

Welcome Home!!! Great location, beautifully maintained, move-in ready townhome in desirable Lake Norman Cove at Jetton. You’ll love this Cornelius location close to Lake Norman, Jetton Park and The Peninsula!!! Gleaming hardwood flooring welcome you into your new home. Open floor plan complete with formal dining room, living room and breakfast area. Plantation shutters on lower level. Kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space. Half bathroom on lover level. New carpet upstairs. 3 bedrooms up with full hall bath. Master bedrooms has large walk in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks, separate walk in shower and garden tub. Detached garage. Private, fenced patio on rear of home. Pets conditional with owner approval. No smoking. AVAIL NOW!!!

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

