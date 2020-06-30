All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:50 PM

19035 Natalie Michelle Lane

19035 Natalie Michelle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19035 Natalie Michelle Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
We just replaced the carpets for you! You must see this beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with boat ramp access! Downstairs boasts modern powder room with glass sink/faucet, hardwoods, stainless appliances, granite, gas fireplace and master bedroom with large WIC and 5-piece bath (including jetted tub). Fenced back patio leads to generous 2-car detached garage with bonus refrigerator. Upstairs includes another bath, loft, and two more large bedrooms. This home gets plenty of natural light and is within walking distance to the community pool, boat ramp and walking trails. Adjacent to the beautiful Jetton Park with tons of trails, playground, beach access, picnic areas, you name it! This is a very sought after community. Don't miss your chance to move-in!

Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane have any available units?
19035 Natalie Michelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane have?
Some of 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19035 Natalie Michelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane offers parking.
Does 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane has a pool.
Does 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19035 Natalie Michelle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

