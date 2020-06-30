19035 Natalie Michelle Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

We just replaced the carpets for you! You must see this beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with boat ramp access! Downstairs boasts modern powder room with glass sink/faucet, hardwoods, stainless appliances, granite, gas fireplace and master bedroom with large WIC and 5-piece bath (including jetted tub). Fenced back patio leads to generous 2-car detached garage with bonus refrigerator. Upstairs includes another bath, loft, and two more large bedrooms. This home gets plenty of natural light and is within walking distance to the community pool, boat ramp and walking trails. Adjacent to the beautiful Jetton Park with tons of trails, playground, beach access, picnic areas, you name it! This is a very sought after community. Don't miss your chance to move-in!



Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.