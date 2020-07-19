18744 Silver Quay Drive

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY 2-story townhome near Lake Norman For Rent! Main level Great Room has gas log fireplace, Dining Room, Half Bath, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Sunroom, Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances and Patio. Upper level 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths includes Master with garden tub. Attached 1-Car Garage and 1 Parking Space. Neighborhood amenities include pool, tennis, boat ramp and day dock. Boatslips can be leased if available! WATER, SEWER and TRASH ARE INCLUDED and tenant is responsible for all other utilities. HOA maintains the exterior areas. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!