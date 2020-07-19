All apartments in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC
18744 Silver Quay Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18744 Silver Quay Drive

18744 Silver Quay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18744 Silver Quay Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
MOVE-IN READY 2-story townhome near Lake Norman For Rent! Main level Great Room has gas log fireplace, Dining Room, Half Bath, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Sunroom, Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances and Patio. Upper level 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths includes Master with garden tub. Attached 1-Car Garage and 1 Parking Space. Neighborhood amenities include pool, tennis, boat ramp and day dock. Boatslips can be leased if available! WATER, SEWER and TRASH ARE INCLUDED and tenant is responsible for all other utilities. HOA maintains the exterior areas. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18744 Silver Quay Drive have any available units?
18744 Silver Quay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18744 Silver Quay Drive have?
Some of 18744 Silver Quay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18744 Silver Quay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18744 Silver Quay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18744 Silver Quay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18744 Silver Quay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18744 Silver Quay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18744 Silver Quay Drive offers parking.
Does 18744 Silver Quay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18744 Silver Quay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18744 Silver Quay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18744 Silver Quay Drive has a pool.
Does 18744 Silver Quay Drive have accessible units?
No, 18744 Silver Quay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18744 Silver Quay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18744 Silver Quay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18744 Silver Quay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18744 Silver Quay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
