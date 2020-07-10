18585 Vineyard Point Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Experience the ultimate in luxury in this exquisitely renovated coveted ground level waterfront condominium in The Moorings of Vineyard Point. Wide, sweeping views of sunsets, and big water await! With attention to detail in mind, renovations include gorgeous stack stoned fireplace, custom cabinetry and granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, all windows have been replaced and Pella sliding door at patio. Available for immediate occupancy. Boat Slips available for lease through Lake Norman Co. Walk boardwalk to adjacent slips.