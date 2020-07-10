All apartments in Cornelius
18585 Vineyard Point Lane

Location

18585 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Experience the ultimate in luxury in this exquisitely renovated coveted ground level waterfront condominium in The Moorings of Vineyard Point. Wide, sweeping views of sunsets, and big water await! With attention to detail in mind, renovations include gorgeous stack stoned fireplace, custom cabinetry and granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, all windows have been replaced and Pella sliding door at patio. Available for immediate occupancy. Boat Slips available for lease through Lake Norman Co. Walk boardwalk to adjacent slips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18585 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18585 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18585 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18585 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18585 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18585 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18585 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18585 Vineyard Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18585 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18585 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18585 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18585 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18585 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
No, 18585 Vineyard Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18585 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18585 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18585 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18585 Vineyard Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18585 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18585 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

