All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18554 Oakhurst Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18554 Oakhurst Blvd
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:38 AM

18554 Oakhurst Blvd

18554 Oakhurst Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18554 Oakhurst Boulevard, Cornelius, NC 28031
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This nicely-appointed town home is located in the highly sought-after Oakhurst community, minutes to Birkdale and I-77! The great room features hardwoods, wide molding and a decorative column at the entry. The spacious, open kitchen offers an island, a large pantry and lots of cabinet space. A washer/dryer is included in the home for tenant use. Relax in the master suite, which includes vaulted ceilings and a bath with a garden tub and separate shower.

Enjoy the outdoors on the private enclosed patio, located off of the breakfast area, complete with a storage closet. Walk to restaurants and shops, or take advantage of community amenities including a pool, clubhouse, basketball court and playground!

Pets conditional. One non-aggressive pet under 40 lbs.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18554 Oakhurst Blvd have any available units?
18554 Oakhurst Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18554 Oakhurst Blvd have?
Some of 18554 Oakhurst Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18554 Oakhurst Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18554 Oakhurst Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18554 Oakhurst Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 18554 Oakhurst Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 18554 Oakhurst Blvd offer parking?
No, 18554 Oakhurst Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 18554 Oakhurst Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18554 Oakhurst Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18554 Oakhurst Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 18554 Oakhurst Blvd has a pool.
Does 18554 Oakhurst Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18554 Oakhurst Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18554 Oakhurst Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18554 Oakhurst Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18554 Oakhurst Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18554 Oakhurst Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College