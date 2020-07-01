18554 Oakhurst Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This nicely-appointed town home is located in the highly sought-after Oakhurst community, minutes to Birkdale and I-77! The great room features hardwoods, wide molding and a decorative column at the entry. The spacious, open kitchen offers an island, a large pantry and lots of cabinet space. A washer/dryer is included in the home for tenant use. Relax in the master suite, which includes vaulted ceilings and a bath with a garden tub and separate shower.



Enjoy the outdoors on the private enclosed patio, located off of the breakfast area, complete with a storage closet. Walk to restaurants and shops, or take advantage of community amenities including a pool, clubhouse, basketball court and playground!



Pets conditional. One non-aggressive pet under 40 lbs.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!