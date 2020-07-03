18514 W. Catawba Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this beautiful townhome in the upscale Charlotte suburbs!



The upgrades begin at the curb for this home, with a stone foundation and a beautiful glass panel door to welcome you in! Modern, dark hardwood flooring runs throughout the spacious and open main level.



This kitchen is sure to please the eye and create a fabulous space to cook! Gorgeous dark cabinetry and granite counters add upscale style to the space and utility of this kitchen! A full pantry creates even more storage! Pendant and recessed lighting, a tile backsplash and all stainless steel appliances, including a French door refrigerator, a built-in microwave and a gas stove add even more modern style to this show stopping kitchen!



Upstairs, the master suite features a huge walk-in closet and a gorgeous ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate walk-in shower with exquisite and a tile work! Two additional bedrooms and a spare bath finish the upstairs.



Zoned for GREAT schools!



Located in the Lake Norman area, this home has easy access to all the fabulous shopping, dining and entertainment the area has to offer, including Birkdale and several parks! Easy access to I-485 and I-77 and a short commute to Uptown!



Washer and dryer included. Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about his home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**