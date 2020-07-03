All apartments in Cornelius
18514 W. Catawba Avenue
18514 W. Catawba Avenue

18514 West Catawba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18514 West Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this beautiful townhome in the upscale Charlotte suburbs!

The upgrades begin at the curb for this home, with a stone foundation and a beautiful glass panel door to welcome you in! Modern, dark hardwood flooring runs throughout the spacious and open main level.

This kitchen is sure to please the eye and create a fabulous space to cook! Gorgeous dark cabinetry and granite counters add upscale style to the space and utility of this kitchen! A full pantry creates even more storage! Pendant and recessed lighting, a tile backsplash and all stainless steel appliances, including a French door refrigerator, a built-in microwave and a gas stove add even more modern style to this show stopping kitchen!

Upstairs, the master suite features a huge walk-in closet and a gorgeous ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate walk-in shower with exquisite and a tile work! Two additional bedrooms and a spare bath finish the upstairs.

Zoned for GREAT schools!

Located in the Lake Norman area, this home has easy access to all the fabulous shopping, dining and entertainment the area has to offer, including Birkdale and several parks! Easy access to I-485 and I-77 and a short commute to Uptown!

Washer and dryer included. Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about his home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18514 W. Catawba Avenue have any available units?
18514 W. Catawba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18514 W. Catawba Avenue have?
Some of 18514 W. Catawba Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18514 W. Catawba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18514 W. Catawba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18514 W. Catawba Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18514 W. Catawba Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18514 W. Catawba Avenue offer parking?
No, 18514 W. Catawba Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18514 W. Catawba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18514 W. Catawba Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18514 W. Catawba Avenue have a pool?
No, 18514 W. Catawba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18514 W. Catawba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18514 W. Catawba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18514 W. Catawba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18514 W. Catawba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18514 W. Catawba Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18514 W. Catawba Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

