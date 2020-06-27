18119 Train Station Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! 2-story home in the popular Cornelius neighborhood of Caldwell Station For Rent! Freshly painted and new carpet installed in August 2019! Floor plan has main level with open Kitchen and Breakfast Room, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining Room and Half Bath. Upper level has Laundry Closet, Master Suite with garden tub and 3 additional Bedrooms that share the 2nd Full Bath. Property also has a Front Covered Porch, rear Patio and sits next to wooded common area space. The neighborhood has a community pool and playground to enjoy. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a pet fee.