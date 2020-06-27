All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18119 Train Station Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18119 Train Station Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

18119 Train Station Drive

18119 Train Station Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18119 Train Station Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Caldwell Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! 2-story home in the popular Cornelius neighborhood of Caldwell Station For Rent! Freshly painted and new carpet installed in August 2019! Floor plan has main level with open Kitchen and Breakfast Room, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining Room and Half Bath. Upper level has Laundry Closet, Master Suite with garden tub and 3 additional Bedrooms that share the 2nd Full Bath. Property also has a Front Covered Porch, rear Patio and sits next to wooded common area space. The neighborhood has a community pool and playground to enjoy. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18119 Train Station Drive have any available units?
18119 Train Station Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18119 Train Station Drive have?
Some of 18119 Train Station Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18119 Train Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18119 Train Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18119 Train Station Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18119 Train Station Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18119 Train Station Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18119 Train Station Drive offers parking.
Does 18119 Train Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18119 Train Station Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18119 Train Station Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18119 Train Station Drive has a pool.
Does 18119 Train Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 18119 Train Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18119 Train Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18119 Train Station Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18119 Train Station Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18119 Train Station Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College