18027 Train Station Drive

Convenient to shopping and restaurants in Caldwell Station community in sought-after Cornelius, Mecklenburg County. Neutral tones throughout, covered porch welcomes you. This lovely vinyl exterior home features a large master bedroom with walk in closet with custom system, shower, separate garden tub and dual sinks. Additional bedrooms with lots of natural light. Fourth bedroom/bonus room located above garage provides plenty of space for sleep or play. The great room offers a warm gas fireplace for cooler months with a nice surround and mantle. Stainless appliances include the refrigerator and granite counters boast a breakfast bar and a built-in desk. Bay window in the front room. Enjoy a quiet creek at the back of the property. Attached two car garage and extra parking spaces in the driveway. Fenced yard. Community features a pool and play ground. Come see it today!