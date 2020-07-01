All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

18027 Train Station Drive

18027 Train Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18027 Train Station Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Caldwell Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Convenient to shopping and restaurants in Caldwell Station community in sought-after Cornelius, Mecklenburg County. Neutral tones throughout, covered porch welcomes you. This lovely vinyl exterior home features a large master bedroom with walk in closet with custom system, shower, separate garden tub and dual sinks. Additional bedrooms with lots of natural light. Fourth bedroom/bonus room located above garage provides plenty of space for sleep or play. The great room offers a warm gas fireplace for cooler months with a nice surround and mantle. Stainless appliances include the refrigerator and granite counters boast a breakfast bar and a built-in desk. Bay window in the front room. Enjoy a quiet creek at the back of the property. Attached two car garage and extra parking spaces in the driveway. Fenced yard. Community features a pool and play ground. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18027 Train Station Drive have any available units?
18027 Train Station Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18027 Train Station Drive have?
Some of 18027 Train Station Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18027 Train Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18027 Train Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18027 Train Station Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18027 Train Station Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18027 Train Station Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18027 Train Station Drive offers parking.
Does 18027 Train Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18027 Train Station Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18027 Train Station Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18027 Train Station Drive has a pool.
Does 18027 Train Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 18027 Train Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18027 Train Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18027 Train Station Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18027 Train Station Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18027 Train Station Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

