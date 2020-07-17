17819 Peninsula Club D

Amenities

You found one of the ONLY LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT homes for rent in the desirable Peninsula neighborhood. Located on Jetton Road across the street from the Peninsula Golf Club, you can walk to the 1st tee, driving range, tennis courts, health facility and pool in under five minutes. Enjoy luxury style living with panoramic views of Lake Norman from your new home. With three fireplaces and numerous areas for family gatherings and entertaining friends, this property is move in ready and priced to sell. Did we mention your new home comes with a deeded boat slip? Schedule your appointment today.