17811 Delmas Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool

Brick-front townhome located in desirable Oakhurst. This community with sidewalks and great amenities is within walking distance to shopping and dining!



Zoned for FANTASTIC schools, all within a five minute drive!



This is the perfect location with easy access to I-77 and fabulous shopping and dining--including Birkdale, the Northlake area and the greater Lake Norman area!



Crown molding, wainscoting and wood floors accent the interior. The floorplan features a dining room with upgraded lighting and a family room with fireplace.



The galley kitchen offers amazing storage with a pantry and ample cabinetry. Lots of counter space so you have room to spread out. All major appliances are included!



The master suite boasts a tray ceiling and a bath with a dual sink vanity with stylish framed mirrors. A secondary bedroom and a spare full bath finish the upstairs. The deck extends the living space outdoors.



The community playground, basketball court and pool are just a short stroll away.



Pets conditional. Limited to one non-aggressive pet under 30 Ibs.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**