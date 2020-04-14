All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

17811 Delmas Dr

17811 Delmas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17811 Delmas Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
Brick-front townhome located in desirable Oakhurst. This community with sidewalks and great amenities is within walking distance to shopping and dining!

Zoned for FANTASTIC schools, all within a five minute drive!

This is the perfect location with easy access to I-77 and fabulous shopping and dining--including Birkdale, the Northlake area and the greater Lake Norman area!

Crown molding, wainscoting and wood floors accent the interior. The floorplan features a dining room with upgraded lighting and a family room with fireplace.

The galley kitchen offers amazing storage with a pantry and ample cabinetry. Lots of counter space so you have room to spread out. All major appliances are included!

The master suite boasts a tray ceiling and a bath with a dual sink vanity with stylish framed mirrors. A secondary bedroom and a spare full bath finish the upstairs. The deck extends the living space outdoors.

The community playground, basketball court and pool are just a short stroll away.

Pets conditional. Limited to one non-aggressive pet under 30 Ibs.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17811 Delmas Dr have any available units?
17811 Delmas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17811 Delmas Dr have?
Some of 17811 Delmas Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17811 Delmas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17811 Delmas Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17811 Delmas Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17811 Delmas Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17811 Delmas Dr offer parking?
No, 17811 Delmas Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17811 Delmas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17811 Delmas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17811 Delmas Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17811 Delmas Dr has a pool.
Does 17811 Delmas Dr have accessible units?
No, 17811 Delmas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17811 Delmas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17811 Delmas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17811 Delmas Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17811 Delmas Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
