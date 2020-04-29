17009 Carlton Way Road

Amenities

2-story home For Rent in the popular Birkdale Village community! The floor plan offers main level with tiled Foyer, Great Room with built-ins and gas log fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Half Bathroom, open Kitchen with an eating bar, Pantry and Breakfast nook. The upper level has the Master Suite has garden tub and walk-in closet, Laundry Closet and 3 Bedrooms that share 2nd Full Bath. This property also has a Covered Front Porch, Rear Patio and a 2-Car Garage with alley access. You can enjoy walking to all that Birkdale Village has to offer including a community pool, shopping, restaurants and movie theater. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and basic lawn care is included (mowing and edging). Tenant will be responsible for trimming, pruning and weeding of the beds/shrubs and watering of the lawn. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!