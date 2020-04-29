All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

17009 Carlton Way Road

17009 Carlton Way Road · No Longer Available
Location

17009 Carlton Way Road, Cornelius, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
2-story home For Rent in the popular Birkdale Village community! The floor plan offers main level with tiled Foyer, Great Room with built-ins and gas log fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Half Bathroom, open Kitchen with an eating bar, Pantry and Breakfast nook. The upper level has the Master Suite has garden tub and walk-in closet, Laundry Closet and 3 Bedrooms that share 2nd Full Bath. This property also has a Covered Front Porch, Rear Patio and a 2-Car Garage with alley access. You can enjoy walking to all that Birkdale Village has to offer including a community pool, shopping, restaurants and movie theater. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and basic lawn care is included (mowing and edging). Tenant will be responsible for trimming, pruning and weeding of the beds/shrubs and watering of the lawn. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17009 Carlton Way Road have any available units?
17009 Carlton Way Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17009 Carlton Way Road have?
Some of 17009 Carlton Way Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17009 Carlton Way Road currently offering any rent specials?
17009 Carlton Way Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17009 Carlton Way Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 17009 Carlton Way Road is pet friendly.
Does 17009 Carlton Way Road offer parking?
Yes, 17009 Carlton Way Road offers parking.
Does 17009 Carlton Way Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17009 Carlton Way Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17009 Carlton Way Road have a pool?
Yes, 17009 Carlton Way Road has a pool.
Does 17009 Carlton Way Road have accessible units?
No, 17009 Carlton Way Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17009 Carlton Way Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17009 Carlton Way Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17009 Carlton Way Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17009 Carlton Way Road does not have units with air conditioning.
