Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
1059 Writers Way
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM
1059 Writers Way
1059 Writers Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1059 Writers Way, Cornelius, NC 28031
Antiquity
Amenities
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great two story townhome in desirable Antiquity. Fireplace in living room. Close to quaint Davidson, Lake Norman, shopping, schools, I-77.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1059 Writers Way have any available units?
1059 Writers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cornelius, NC
.
What amenities does 1059 Writers Way have?
Some of 1059 Writers Way's amenities include garage, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1059 Writers Way currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Writers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Writers Way pet-friendly?
No, 1059 Writers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cornelius
.
Does 1059 Writers Way offer parking?
Yes, 1059 Writers Way offers parking.
Does 1059 Writers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 Writers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Writers Way have a pool?
No, 1059 Writers Way does not have a pool.
Does 1059 Writers Way have accessible units?
No, 1059 Writers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Writers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1059 Writers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1059 Writers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1059 Writers Way does not have units with air conditioning.
