Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch. With kitchen open to the living room. Fully equipped kitchen with Fridge, range, dishwasher. Good size bedrooms. Master has a large walk in closet. Large carport over the driveway.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 11/17/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs conditional

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.