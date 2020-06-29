All apartments in Concord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4071 Clover Road Northwest

4071 Clover Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4071 Clover Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Gorgeous 4 BR, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage boasts of an Open Floor Plan, natural lighting and spacious living/entertaining areas.

The Main Level offers a Gourmet Kitchen with black appliances, an excessive amount of cabinets & counter top space and a Great room with gas fireplace that flows nicely into the dining area. The Second Floor offers a spacious Master Bedroom with En Suite, large walk-in closet, separate garden tub/shower and three Secondary Rooms.

Schedule a self-guided tour and apply on line at www.goalproperties.com, before it's gone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4071 Clover Road Northwest have any available units?
4071 Clover Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4071 Clover Road Northwest have?
Some of 4071 Clover Road Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4071 Clover Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4071 Clover Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4071 Clover Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4071 Clover Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4071 Clover Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 4071 Clover Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 4071 Clover Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4071 Clover Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4071 Clover Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 4071 Clover Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4071 Clover Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4071 Clover Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4071 Clover Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4071 Clover Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
