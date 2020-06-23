Rent Calculator
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 9
4011 Kellybrook Dr
4011 Kellybrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4011 Kellybrook Drive, Concord, NC 28025
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Single family home it features 3 beds, 2.5 baths one car garage with a great open layout with a loft, new carpet flooring, lots of space. Located in Concord! Self Show Property!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4011 Kellybrook Dr have any available units?
4011 Kellybrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4011 Kellybrook Dr have?
Some of 4011 Kellybrook Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4011 Kellybrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Kellybrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Kellybrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Kellybrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Kellybrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Kellybrook Dr offers parking.
Does 4011 Kellybrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Kellybrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Kellybrook Dr have a pool?
No, 4011 Kellybrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Kellybrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 4011 Kellybrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Kellybrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 Kellybrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
