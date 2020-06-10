All apartments in Concord
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:08 PM

29 Marsh Avenue NE

29 Marsh Avenue Northeast · (704) 896-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Marsh Avenue Northeast, Concord, NC 28025

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1826 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with one half bathroom. The main level has an wonderful walk in pantry, gas stove, soft close drawers and cabinets, under mounted sink and island in the kitchen along with a spacious laundry room. Enjoy all of the conveniences of living Downtown Concord in a charming home just off Union Street, with no yard maintenance. The one car garage offers covered parking and additional storage space. It is a perfect time of year to enjoy the back patio as well as the balcony on the second floor or just walk to the many shops and restaurants in Downtown Concord. This home has everything someone would desire in a brand new home and all the charm of historic setting it is nestled in, conveniently located to I-85, shopping, and many dining options. Schedule a virtual showing today, no in person showings at this time due to tenant occupancy and current guidelines for social distancing and stay at home orders.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Marsh Avenue NE have any available units?
29 Marsh Avenue NE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Marsh Avenue NE have?
Some of 29 Marsh Avenue NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Marsh Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
29 Marsh Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Marsh Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 29 Marsh Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 29 Marsh Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 29 Marsh Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 29 Marsh Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Marsh Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Marsh Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 29 Marsh Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 29 Marsh Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 29 Marsh Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Marsh Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Marsh Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Marsh Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Marsh Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
