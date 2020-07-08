278 Lincoln St SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This wonderful bungalow with an open floor plan includes a living and dining area, a large, eat-in-kitchen, a den and 2 bedrooms that share a full bath. Established trees provide ample shade in both the front and backyard, and the covered side-porch is the perfect space for grilling!



Located in downtown Concord. You'll enjoy close proximity to excellent shopping, dining and more! Easy access to the Orange bus line and Marvin Caldwell Park. Only a short drive to all the excitement at Concord Mills.



Pets conditional.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 877.751.1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**