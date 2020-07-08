All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:16 PM

278 Lincoln Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

278 Lincoln Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This wonderful bungalow with an open floor plan includes a living and dining area, a large, eat-in-kitchen, a den and 2 bedrooms that share a full bath. Established trees provide ample shade in both the front and backyard, and the covered side-porch is the perfect space for grilling!

Located in downtown Concord. You'll enjoy close proximity to excellent shopping, dining and more! Easy access to the Orange bus line and Marvin Caldwell Park. Only a short drive to all the excitement at Concord Mills.

Pets conditional.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Lincoln St SW have any available units?
278 Lincoln St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 278 Lincoln St SW currently offering any rent specials?
278 Lincoln St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Lincoln St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 278 Lincoln St SW is pet friendly.
Does 278 Lincoln St SW offer parking?
No, 278 Lincoln St SW does not offer parking.
Does 278 Lincoln St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Lincoln St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Lincoln St SW have a pool?
No, 278 Lincoln St SW does not have a pool.
Does 278 Lincoln St SW have accessible units?
No, 278 Lincoln St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Lincoln St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Lincoln St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Lincoln St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Lincoln St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

