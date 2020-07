Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Excellent Townhome in Settlers Landing. Very Open Floor Plan with Extra Large Family Room, Kitchen w/Granite Counter Tops and Steel Appliances. Upper Floor has Master BR, Master Bath, Two good sized BRs and Ful Bath. Close to Charlotte Speedway, Concord Mills, I-85, Shopping and Restaurants. Please don't disturb the Tenants. Contact Listing Agent for Showings.

Townhome available for lease starting May 1st.