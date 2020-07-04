All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

260 Odell Drive NW

260 Odell Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

260 Odell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*1/2 off a month of rent with executed lease by 5/15/20*

Welcome to 260 Odell Drive NW! This farm house styled home built in 1900 has been renovated and is ready for a the perfect new resident! Spacious rooms and a cozy down home feel makes this home a gem! Enjoy a large front porch fit for calming, summer nights and sipping sweat tea. New appliances await you inside with a new vinyl floor kitchen floor that's easy to keep clean! Spacious yard is great for the kids and fur kids. Close to Carolina Mall and more! Don't miss out! Schedule your tour today online!

Pets conditional. Non-refundable pet fee ranges between $300-$400.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Odell Drive NW have any available units?
260 Odell Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Odell Drive NW have?
Some of 260 Odell Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Odell Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
260 Odell Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Odell Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Odell Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 260 Odell Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 260 Odell Drive NW offers parking.
Does 260 Odell Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Odell Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Odell Drive NW have a pool?
No, 260 Odell Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 260 Odell Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 260 Odell Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Odell Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Odell Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.

