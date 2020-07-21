Rent Calculator
All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 24 Cabarrus Avenue.
Concord, NC
24 Cabarrus Avenue
24 Cabarrus Avenue
24 Cabarrus Avenue East
·
Location
24 Cabarrus Avenue East, Concord, NC 28025
Downtown Concord
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Downtown Concord! Minutes from Courthouse, Government Buildings, restaurants and shopping. Office space available from 120sf - 730sf on 1st or 2nd floors. Great space and location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Cabarrus Avenue have any available units?
24 Cabarrus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
Is 24 Cabarrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24 Cabarrus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Cabarrus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24 Cabarrus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 24 Cabarrus Avenue offer parking?
No, 24 Cabarrus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 24 Cabarrus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Cabarrus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Cabarrus Avenue have a pool?
No, 24 Cabarrus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24 Cabarrus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24 Cabarrus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Cabarrus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Cabarrus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Cabarrus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Cabarrus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
