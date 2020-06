Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment close to downtown Concord. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter-tops. A washer and dryer included. Pets are allowed with some restrictions. Non-smoking unit. $30.00 IS ADDED TO RENT FOR WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH, making total monthly rent of $925.00. No showings at this time - Occupied. Unit to be ready by Mid July.

