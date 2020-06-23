All apartments in Concord
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

2246 Donnington Lane NW

2246 Donnington Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2246 Donnington Lane Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
END UNIT full brick estate townhome in the prestigious Christenbury community For Rent! Main level hardwoods, Foyer that leads to Formal Dining Room, 2-Story Great Room with fireplace, open Kitchen with stainless appliances, Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and Master Suite with Jacuzzi. Upper level Loft with Built-Ins, 2 Bedrooms with 2nd Full Bathroom and Bonus/4th Bedroom. Finished Basement has 2nd Living Quarters including 5th Bedroom with Full Bath and Storage Room. Enjoy a large Deck, Patio and Fenced Yard. Walk to the community pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior. Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner will not repair or replace them if they fail to operate. No more than 3 vehicles are allowed on the property. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a $600.00 pet deposit. Available 2-Weeks From Approved Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Donnington Lane NW have any available units?
2246 Donnington Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 2246 Donnington Lane NW have?
Some of 2246 Donnington Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Donnington Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Donnington Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Donnington Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2246 Donnington Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 2246 Donnington Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 2246 Donnington Lane NW offers parking.
Does 2246 Donnington Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2246 Donnington Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Donnington Lane NW have a pool?
Yes, 2246 Donnington Lane NW has a pool.
Does 2246 Donnington Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 2246 Donnington Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Donnington Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2246 Donnington Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2246 Donnington Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2246 Donnington Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
