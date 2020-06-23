2246 Donnington Lane NW

Amenities

END UNIT full brick estate townhome in the prestigious Christenbury community For Rent! Main level hardwoods, Foyer that leads to Formal Dining Room, 2-Story Great Room with fireplace, open Kitchen with stainless appliances, Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and Master Suite with Jacuzzi. Upper level Loft with Built-Ins, 2 Bedrooms with 2nd Full Bathroom and Bonus/4th Bedroom. Finished Basement has 2nd Living Quarters including 5th Bedroom with Full Bath and Storage Room. Enjoy a large Deck, Patio and Fenced Yard. Walk to the community pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior. Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner will not repair or replace them if they fail to operate. No more than 3 vehicles are allowed on the property. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a $600.00 pet deposit. Available 2-Weeks From Approved Application.