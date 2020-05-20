All apartments in Concord
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

1910 Solway Lane

1910 Solway Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Solway Lane Northwest, Concord, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly desirable Highland Creek! 3000 sf, 5 BRs (or 4 BR + bonus w/lg walk-in room), 3 full baths. One secondary BR and full bath is on main. Crown molding throughout main level, hardwood floors in foyer, great room, kitchen & breakfast & main level bedroom. Great room open to a kitchen w/granite counter tops, maple cabinets, breakfast bar. Formal living room & dining room. Spacious master BR, master bath with garden tub/separate shower. In additional to 3 BRs on 2nd level, there is a huge bonus room with french doors to flex space that can be used as an office or playroom or large dressing room to make it a 5th BR.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Solway Lane have any available units?
1910 Solway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 1910 Solway Lane have?
Some of 1910 Solway Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Solway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Solway Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Solway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Solway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Solway Lane offer parking?
No, 1910 Solway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Solway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Solway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Solway Lane have a pool?
No, 1910 Solway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Solway Lane have accessible units?
No, 1910 Solway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Solway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Solway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Solway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Solway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
