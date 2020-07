Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Good credit a must for this spacious 2 story townhome style apartment in the heart of Concords Historic District! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet and countertop space and well appointed great room w/ pass through bar to kitchen. Exterior patio and downstairs washer/dryer hookups. 2 parking spaces.