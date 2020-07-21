All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
144 Saint Charles Avenue NE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

144 Saint Charles Avenue NE

144 St Charles Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

144 St Charles Avenue Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath cottage near Downtown Concord - Avaiable 8/9/19

Must see. Newly fixed up home with great craftsman style, covered front porch, shade trees on corner lot. Freshly painted inside thruout. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with ceiling fans in each. Master with 2 closets and master bathroom. Large living room with ceiling fan and separate dining area. Upgraded lighting thruout. Upgraded kitchen with newer/upgraded cabinets/handles. Hardwood floors thruout including living,dining, bedrooms,hallway. New flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Rear utility area with kitchen pantry or extra closet space. Large attic space for extra storage.

Central gas heat/water. Central air conditioning. Large corner lot with future landscaping being planned. 5 minutes to downtown area.

Qualifications: Credit score 550 or higher. Income monthly must be 3 x rent or at least $3000/mo. Good, verifiable rental income for last 12 months and in good standing with landlord. No serious criminal issues.

Directions: From Concord find Church st, take St. Charles to intersection of Hamilton. House on right.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5062332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE have any available units?
144 Saint Charles Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE have?
Some of 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
144 Saint Charles Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Saint Charles Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConcord 2 Bedroom Apartments
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College