144 Saint Charles Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath cottage near Downtown Concord - Avaiable 8/9/19



Must see. Newly fixed up home with great craftsman style, covered front porch, shade trees on corner lot. Freshly painted inside thruout. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with ceiling fans in each. Master with 2 closets and master bathroom. Large living room with ceiling fan and separate dining area. Upgraded lighting thruout. Upgraded kitchen with newer/upgraded cabinets/handles. Hardwood floors thruout including living,dining, bedrooms,hallway. New flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Rear utility area with kitchen pantry or extra closet space. Large attic space for extra storage.



Central gas heat/water. Central air conditioning. Large corner lot with future landscaping being planned. 5 minutes to downtown area.



Qualifications: Credit score 550 or higher. Income monthly must be 3 x rent or at least $3000/mo. Good, verifiable rental income for last 12 months and in good standing with landlord. No serious criminal issues.



Directions: From Concord find Church st, take St. Charles to intersection of Hamilton. House on right.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5062332)