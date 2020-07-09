1361 Overlea Place Northwest

Amenities
Welcome Home!You will be enlightened by this beautiful 2 Story home loaded with tons of upgrades!This Spaciously open flowing plan gives you all features to appreciate.Boasting a 5 bed 4Bath floor plan with guest suite on main floor which is always a plus.Featuring glazing wood floors,crown molding on main level,Gourmet Kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops,SS Appliances Espresso Cabinets,Recessed Lightning, Center Island giving you tons of additional cooking counterspace & not to forget the breakfast nook,perfect for you to enjoy your morning tea with the beautiful exterior view!Don't Miss out on the spacious other bedrooms & master suite.Master Bath with dual vanities,Separate Standing Glass Shower,the tub & walk-in closet.Located in one of the top school districts of Concord with convenient access to Hwys, Restaurants,Transportation,Schools, Healthcare &Shopping(with Concord Mills Mall just minutes away).This One is definitely a deal to Brag About.
Directions:Take I-85N to exit 52, Left on Poplar Tent Rd, Right on Middlecrest, Left on Edgepine, Right on River Oak, Right on Smokethorn, Right on Overlea!
Contact us to schedule a showing.