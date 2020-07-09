All apartments in Concord
1361 Overlea Place Northwest

1361 Overlea Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Overlea Pl NW, Concord, NC 28027
Sykbrook Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
Welcome Home!You will be enlightened by this beautiful 2 Story home loaded with tons of upgrades!This Spaciously open flowing plan gives you all features to appreciate.Boasting a 5 bed 4Bath floor plan with guest suite on main floor which is always a plus.Featuring glazing wood floors,crown molding on main level,Gourmet Kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops,SS Appliances Espresso Cabinets,Recessed Lightning, Center Island giving you tons of additional cooking counterspace & not to forget the breakfast nook,perfect for you to enjoy your morning tea with the beautiful exterior view!Don't Miss out on the spacious other bedrooms & master suite.Master Bath with dual vanities,Separate Standing Glass Shower,the tub & walk-in closet.Located in one of the top school districts of Concord with convenient access to Hwys, Restaurants,Transportation,Schools, Healthcare &Shopping(with Concord Mills Mall just minutes away).This One is definitely a deal to Brag About.

Directions:Take I-85N to exit 52, Left on Poplar Tent Rd, Right on Middlecrest, Left on Edgepine, Right on River Oak, Right on Smokethorn, Right on Overlea!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Overlea Place Northwest have any available units?
1361 Overlea Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Overlea Place Northwest have?
Some of 1361 Overlea Place Northwest's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Overlea Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Overlea Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Overlea Place Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1361 Overlea Place Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1361 Overlea Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 1361 Overlea Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1361 Overlea Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Overlea Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Overlea Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 1361 Overlea Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Overlea Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1361 Overlea Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Overlea Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 Overlea Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
