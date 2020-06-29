All apartments in Concord
1135 Old Charlotte Road SW

Location

1135 Old Charlotte Road Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous Victorian Style Home. Recently remodeled, this home is immaculate and move in ready. Quaint area of Concord with incredible wrap around porch. Main level 2 bedrooms/2 full baths with 1BR and 1BA upper level suite. Kitchen glass door cabinets, new granite tops and SS appliances. Living room w/decorative fire places, glistening hardwoods and 3 baths w/original tile and granite vanity tops. Truly something to see. Oversized 1 car garage. This home is charming with beautifully landscaped yard and oak trees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW have any available units?
1135 Old Charlotte Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW have?
Some of 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Old Charlotte Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW offers parking.
Does 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW have a pool?
No, 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW have accessible units?
No, 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Old Charlotte Road SW has units with dishwashers.
