1135 Old Charlotte Road SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Gorgeous Victorian Style Home. Recently remodeled, this home is immaculate and move in ready. Quaint area of Concord with incredible wrap around porch. Main level 2 bedrooms/2 full baths with 1BR and 1BA upper level suite. Kitchen glass door cabinets, new granite tops and SS appliances. Living room w/decorative fire places, glistening hardwoods and 3 baths w/original tile and granite vanity tops. Truly something to see. Oversized 1 car garage. This home is charming with beautifully landscaped yard and oak trees!