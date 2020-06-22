11031 Telegraph Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Just over the Mecklenburg County line in the University area, this 2 story end unit townhome features all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Laundry and 2 full baths up. Half bath down, 1-car garage. Sparkling upgrades featuring modern kitchen with island, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, GE stainless appliances includes refrigerator, gas stove & newer washer/dryer. Gorgeous owners suite with walk in closets + upgraded owners bath with ceramic tile and granite counter tops. Rear patio & community pool. Walk to shopping! Located right by the Carolinas Health Care Center, across from Skybrook Golf Club and right down the street from Highland Creek. Includes landscaping maintenance.