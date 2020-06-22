All apartments in Concord
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

11031 Telegraph Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

11031 Telegraph Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just over the Mecklenburg County line in the University area, this 2 story end unit townhome features all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Laundry and 2 full baths up. Half bath down, 1-car garage. Sparkling upgrades featuring modern kitchen with island, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, GE stainless appliances includes refrigerator, gas stove & newer washer/dryer. Gorgeous owners suite with walk in closets + upgraded owners bath with ceramic tile and granite counter tops. Rear patio & community pool. Walk to shopping! Located right by the Carolinas Health Care Center, across from Skybrook Golf Club and right down the street from Highland Creek. Includes landscaping maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11031 Telegraph Road have any available units?
11031 Telegraph Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 11031 Telegraph Road have?
Some of 11031 Telegraph Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11031 Telegraph Road currently offering any rent specials?
11031 Telegraph Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11031 Telegraph Road pet-friendly?
No, 11031 Telegraph Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 11031 Telegraph Road offer parking?
Yes, 11031 Telegraph Road does offer parking.
Does 11031 Telegraph Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11031 Telegraph Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11031 Telegraph Road have a pool?
Yes, 11031 Telegraph Road has a pool.
Does 11031 Telegraph Road have accessible units?
No, 11031 Telegraph Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11031 Telegraph Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11031 Telegraph Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11031 Telegraph Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11031 Telegraph Road does not have units with air conditioning.
