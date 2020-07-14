All apartments in Chapel Hill
806 Old Mill Road A A
806 Old Mill Road A A

806 Old Mill Road · (919) 297-8335 ext. 17
Location

806 Old Mill Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 806 Old Mill Road A A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
806 Old Mill Road A A Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 Ba WALKING Distance To UNC - Utilities Included! - 3 bed 1.5 ba walking distance to unc, parks, shops, and restaurants WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED.

This gorgeous 1950's home has been converted into multi-unit housing. The 4 bed home has ample windows allowing for natural light, a large living area perfect for entertaining, spacious kitchen, and large bedrooms. Hardwood flooring through out the home.

Front room can be used as a bedroom, private office, or flex room!

UNC is just a short 3 minute drive up the road or a 10 minute bike ride. Within a 2 mile radius you have several shops, restaurants, and major highways - making commutes a breeze.

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Showings will be scheduled via email only - ariel@acorn-oak.com. Undergrads/Students allowed! Pets allowed with approval + fees. **This is a duplex**

(RLNE4094484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Old Mill Road A A have any available units?
806 Old Mill Road A A has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
Is 806 Old Mill Road A A currently offering any rent specials?
806 Old Mill Road A A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Old Mill Road A A pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Old Mill Road A A is pet friendly.
Does 806 Old Mill Road A A offer parking?
No, 806 Old Mill Road A A does not offer parking.
Does 806 Old Mill Road A A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Old Mill Road A A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Old Mill Road A A have a pool?
No, 806 Old Mill Road A A does not have a pool.
Does 806 Old Mill Road A A have accessible units?
No, 806 Old Mill Road A A does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Old Mill Road A A have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Old Mill Road A A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Old Mill Road A A have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Old Mill Road A A does not have units with air conditioning.
