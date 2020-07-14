Amenities

806 Old Mill Road A A Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 Ba WALKING Distance To UNC - Utilities Included! - 3 bed 1.5 ba walking distance to unc, parks, shops, and restaurants WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED.



This gorgeous 1950's home has been converted into multi-unit housing. The 4 bed home has ample windows allowing for natural light, a large living area perfect for entertaining, spacious kitchen, and large bedrooms. Hardwood flooring through out the home.



Front room can be used as a bedroom, private office, or flex room!



UNC is just a short 3 minute drive up the road or a 10 minute bike ride. Within a 2 mile radius you have several shops, restaurants, and major highways - making commutes a breeze.



This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Showings will be scheduled via email only - ariel@acorn-oak.com. Undergrads/Students allowed! Pets allowed with approval + fees. **This is a duplex**



