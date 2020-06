Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The B4 layout is perfect for setting up as two bedrooms or as a spacious 1 bedroom with a guest room or home office! The layout offers 2 garden tubs, 1 large shower, floor to ceiling cabinets with under cabinet lighting, a bountiful breakfast bar, and so much more!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.