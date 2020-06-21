Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

428 Brookside Dr Available 08/01/20 Brand new house in the UNC walk zone! - This gorgeous 2,000+ sq/ft home is located in the UNC walk zone, just blocks away from UNC, as well as the dental and medical school. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, stainless appliances, and LVP throughout the home. The house has dual zone Heat and AC. The entry leads into an open living room, kitchen and dining room . The kitchen has a large island as well. The first floor also features a study, full bath and a laundry room. The backyard offers a large patio for grilling and entertaining guests.



The upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths as well as a study nook.



The front of the home features a beautiful rocking chair porch.



Ample parking for 4 cars.



This property is available from Aug. 1, 2020 through July 15th 2021.



(RLNE5839844)