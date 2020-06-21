All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

428 Brookside Dr

428 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

428 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Amenities

428 Brookside Dr Available 08/01/20 Brand new house in the UNC walk zone! - This gorgeous 2,000+ sq/ft home is located in the UNC walk zone, just blocks away from UNC, as well as the dental and medical school. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, stainless appliances, and LVP throughout the home. The house has dual zone Heat and AC. The entry leads into an open living room, kitchen and dining room . The kitchen has a large island as well. The first floor also features a study, full bath and a laundry room. The backyard offers a large patio for grilling and entertaining guests.

The upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths as well as a study nook.

The front of the home features a beautiful rocking chair porch.

Ample parking for 4 cars.

This property is available from Aug. 1, 2020 through July 15th 2021.

(RLNE5839844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Brookside Dr have any available units?
428 Brookside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chapel Hill, NC.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 Brookside Dr have?
Some of 428 Brookside Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Brookside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
428 Brookside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Brookside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Brookside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 428 Brookside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 428 Brookside Dr does offer parking.
Does 428 Brookside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Brookside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Brookside Dr have a pool?
No, 428 Brookside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 428 Brookside Dr have accessible units?
No, 428 Brookside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Brookside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Brookside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
