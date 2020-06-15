Amenities

109 Gunston Court Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 2BR townhouse in WONDERFUL neighborhood -near UNC! - Getting around town is a breeze from this beautiful two bedroom home hidden away near Trader Joe's and Whole Foods at Eastgate. Tucked away on Gunston Ct. just steps from a Chapel Hill Transit bus stop and the Bolin Creek trail, this gorgeous town home features stunning wood-style flooring throughout the entire first floor.



A very spacious living and dining area leads out onto your covered back porch and into your fenced in yard. Inside, cooking is fun and easy in this wonderfully updated kitchen with granite-style counters and stainless steel appliances! Whether you need a second bedroom, an office, or a nursery, upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms perfect to meet your needs.



Designed with tranquility in mind, this home has beautiful trees and landscaping all around providing private views throughout. When you are ready to head out for the day, this home is just minutes from UNC, downtown Chapel Hill, and Carrboro, 10 minutes to the Streets at Southpoint, and 15 minutes to downtown Durham.



Come see what you will enjoy!



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Carrie directly at carrie@acorn-oak.com or visit our website atwww.acorn-oak.com



