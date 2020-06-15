All apartments in Chapel Hill
Find more places like 109 Gunston Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chapel Hill, NC
/
109 Gunston Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

109 Gunston Court

109 Gunston Court · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chapel Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

109 Gunston Court, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Gunston Court · Avail. Jun 26

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
109 Gunston Court Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 2BR townhouse in WONDERFUL neighborhood -near UNC! - Getting around town is a breeze from this beautiful two bedroom home hidden away near Trader Joe's and Whole Foods at Eastgate. Tucked away on Gunston Ct. just steps from a Chapel Hill Transit bus stop and the Bolin Creek trail, this gorgeous town home features stunning wood-style flooring throughout the entire first floor.

A very spacious living and dining area leads out onto your covered back porch and into your fenced in yard. Inside, cooking is fun and easy in this wonderfully updated kitchen with granite-style counters and stainless steel appliances! Whether you need a second bedroom, an office, or a nursery, upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms perfect to meet your needs.

Designed with tranquility in mind, this home has beautiful trees and landscaping all around providing private views throughout. When you are ready to head out for the day, this home is just minutes from UNC, downtown Chapel Hill, and Carrboro, 10 minutes to the Streets at Southpoint, and 15 minutes to downtown Durham.

Come see what you will enjoy!

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Carrie directly at carrie@acorn-oak.com or visit our website atwww.acorn-oak.com

(RLNE2883331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Gunston Court have any available units?
109 Gunston Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Gunston Court have?
Some of 109 Gunston Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Gunston Court currently offering any rent specials?
109 Gunston Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Gunston Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Gunston Court is pet friendly.
Does 109 Gunston Court offer parking?
No, 109 Gunston Court does not offer parking.
Does 109 Gunston Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Gunston Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Gunston Court have a pool?
No, 109 Gunston Court does not have a pool.
Does 109 Gunston Court have accessible units?
No, 109 Gunston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Gunston Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Gunston Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 109 Gunston Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
612 Hillsborough
612 Hillsborough Street
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard
Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Similar Pages

Chapel Hill 1 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 Bedrooms
Chapel Hill Apartments with ParkingChapel Hill Pet Friendly Places
Chapel Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Spring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Carolina at Chapel HillGuilford College
Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity