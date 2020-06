Amenities

Charming 1-level spacious, bright well maintained. Tiled foyer opens to dramatic LR/DR 10' ceiling, large windows, transom, and fireplace. French doors at end of LR lead to wrap around deck and porch. MB has boxed bay window seat, large WI closer. Eating Kitchen has abundant cabinets and workspace plus pantry. Private yard in back reaching over to Perry Creek Subdivision. Home is located in the top K12 schools in N.C.