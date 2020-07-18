Amenities
832 Silverton ct - Property Id: 311667
Luxury 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath end-unit town home with huge unfinished basement on a cul-de-sac lot in Weldon Ridge community with excellent schools. Cherry hardwood floors throughout 1st floor. Home boasts lots of windows, large 2 story family room, formal living, dining, breakfast nook, covered porch, gas fireplace. Granite counter top Gourmet kitchen with back splash, dual stainless steel sink, stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, bar counter with pendant lights. On the 2nd floor, huge master bedroom with his & her walk-in closets, garden tub and walk-in shower, 2 other large bedrooms, and laundry room with large washer/dryer. Two car garage with double wide driveway. Home comes with fans in every room. Close to Greenway and Tobacco Trail. Rent includes lawn maintenance, access to pool, playground, and clubhouse.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/832-silverton-ct-cary-nc/311667
