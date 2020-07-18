All apartments in Cary
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

832 Silverton Ct

832 Silverton Court · (908) 930-3835
Location

832 Silverton Court, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2330 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
832 Silverton ct - Property Id: 311667

Luxury 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath end-unit town home with huge unfinished basement on a cul-de-sac lot in Weldon Ridge community with excellent schools. Cherry hardwood floors throughout 1st floor. Home boasts lots of windows, large 2 story family room, formal living, dining, breakfast nook, covered porch, gas fireplace. Granite counter top Gourmet kitchen with back splash, dual stainless steel sink, stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, bar counter with pendant lights. On the 2nd floor, huge master bedroom with his & her walk-in closets, garden tub and walk-in shower, 2 other large bedrooms, and laundry room with large washer/dryer. Two car garage with double wide driveway. Home comes with fans in every room. Close to Greenway and Tobacco Trail. Rent includes lawn maintenance, access to pool, playground, and clubhouse.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/832-silverton-ct-cary-nc/311667
Property Id 311667

(RLNE5958803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Silverton Ct have any available units?
832 Silverton Ct has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Silverton Ct have?
Some of 832 Silverton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Silverton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
832 Silverton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Silverton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 832 Silverton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 832 Silverton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 832 Silverton Ct offers parking.
Does 832 Silverton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 Silverton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Silverton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 832 Silverton Ct has a pool.
Does 832 Silverton Ct have accessible units?
No, 832 Silverton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Silverton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Silverton Ct has units with dishwashers.
