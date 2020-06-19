All apartments in Cary
518 Waterford Lake Drive

518 Waterford Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

518 Waterford Lake Drive, Cary, NC 27519
Cary Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath Cary Park condo that offers a stylish and sophisticated place to call home. Steps to walking paths and the lake. Minutes to major employment- Cary, Raleigh, Durham, RTP and 540. Water and sewer included along with pool. Covered parking and additional storage space. Spacious bedrooms. A split bedroom plan. Proper laundry room. Hardwood flooring in living spaces and all appliances included. No pets. Have a 625 credit score with 55% or lower debt to income ratio to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive have any available units?
518 Waterford Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Waterford Lake Drive have?
Some of 518 Waterford Lake Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Waterford Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
518 Waterford Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Waterford Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 518 Waterford Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 518 Waterford Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Waterford Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 518 Waterford Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 518 Waterford Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Waterford Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
