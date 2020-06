Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Perfect town home in desirable location. Home is in great condition. Great amenities including pool and clubhouse! Hardwood floors throughout first floor.Open floor plan. Large master bedroom with huge wic. Plenty of storage space.Nice patio to enjoy and relax. Loft area that can be used as an office or tv room!washer/dryer included